A beautiful but chilly start to 2024!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy New Year! We are off to a cold start this morning with feel-like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the WBKO viewing area for the first day of 2024. You’ll want to bundle up if you’re heading out today, a slight north wind will make our temperatures feel just a little bit cooler throughout the afternoon.

Skies are expected to stay mainly cloudy for today.

Conditions will stay mainly dry and seasonable through this week before a surge of moisture moves in as we head into this weekend. Our best day to see some wet weather will be this coming Saturday.

What we know:

- Large surge of moisture for next weekend

Uncertain:

- Precipitation type

- Exact timing

We’ll be watching this system closely as it moves into our region for changes in precipitation type and possible winter weather impacts.

