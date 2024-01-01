Colder nights and days ahead

By Davis Wells
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures these next few days will be colder than what we have had the last few weeks. The First Alert Weather Team is also still monitoring this weekend for an impactful storm system.

Monday night: Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s with skies becoming partly cloudy. No precipitation is expected.

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for Monday night
Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for Monday night(Davis Wells)

Tuesday: Temperatures climb into the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies to start the day. Clouds will build in throughout the day keeping us under partly cloudy skies towards sunset and nighttime. No precipitation is expected.

Tuesday night: Temperatures again drop into the mid-20s with clouds continuing to build in. No precipitation is expected.

LOOKING AHEAD: A storm system will push into our area this weekend that could bring a rain/snow mix. As of Monday, there is still uncertainty about the exact track and impacts of this storm. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this as new weather data becomes available.

A large system moves into our area this weekend. There is uncertainty on the exact track and...
A large system moves into our area this weekend. There is uncertainty on the exact track and impacts to the area.(Davis Wells)

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWE logo
Former WWE Pro Wrestler passes away at 76 years old
Accident
UPDATE: Two injured in weekend accident involving CSX train, vehicle
She urges those going out for the holiday weekend, or any time of year, to think before...
‘We’ve gone nine years without him’: Woman who lost husband urges drivers to not drive drunk over holidays
Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and...
Man wanted in connection to Morgantown Road homicide
Accident
Mother, son killed after Friday morning vehicle accident

Latest News

Catch meteorologist Dana Money's full forecast here
A beautiful but chilly start to 2024!
Catch meteorologist Dana Money's full forecast here
A beautiful but chilly start to 2024!
With cooler temperatures on the way, we approach more normal temperatures for this time of year.
2024 off to a cold start for the new year
Temperatures will only warm to near 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies overhead.
2024 starting with colder temperatures