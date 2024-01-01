Colder nights and days ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures these next few days will be colder than what we have had the last few weeks. The First Alert Weather Team is also still monitoring this weekend for an impactful storm system.

Monday night: Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s with skies becoming partly cloudy. No precipitation is expected.

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for Monday night (Davis Wells)

Tuesday: Temperatures climb into the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies to start the day. Clouds will build in throughout the day keeping us under partly cloudy skies towards sunset and nighttime. No precipitation is expected.

Tuesday night: Temperatures again drop into the mid-20s with clouds continuing to build in. No precipitation is expected.

LOOKING AHEAD: A storm system will push into our area this weekend that could bring a rain/snow mix. As of Monday, there is still uncertainty about the exact track and impacts of this storm. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor this as new weather data becomes available.

A large system moves into our area this weekend. There is uncertainty on the exact track and impacts to the area. (Davis Wells)

