Consider prioritizing mindfulness for your New Year’s Resolution

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, many choose to focus on physical health.

Eating balanced meals and hitting the gym are important, but another goal to consider adding to your list of resolutions is prioritizing mental health.

Health and Wellness Director at Med Center Health Sarah Widner says setting boundaries is a way to care for your mental health and provided day-to-day suggestions.

“Taking your lunch break at work, or maybe making sure you have 15 minutes to sit quietly,” Widner said. “Maybe it’s a meditation plan. Setting a mental health break for yourself, though, is going to be huge because that kind of sets the tone for most of us and our and our goals.”

Another recommended method that benefits mental health is practicing mindfulness.

“Mindfulness is really the art or practice of paying attention to sensations, thoughts, feelings inside of your body without assigning any sort of value to that,” Yoga and Movement Instructor Craig Lonas said.

Lonas explained that mindfulness can assist in personal development in multiple areas of life.

“When you make mindfulness a priority, it touches on every single aspect of your life. You can show up not only as a better person for yourself, but you can show up as a better parent, a better friend, a better worker, a better human being in general,” Lonas said.

He also added that it can positively impact emotional and physical health as well and provided advice on how to begin practicing mindfulness.

“A lot of people have this thought and I’m kind of guilty of this as well that as soon as you want to start a mindfulness practice that you’ve got to go buy a $40 meditation cushion or go to a billion yoga classes. And really, it starts with just noticing how you feel,” Lonas said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.