Darrius ‘Bubba’ Wickware remembered by family after weekend murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin native Darrius ‘Bubba’ Wickware is remembered by his family and friends as a devoted father, brother, and cousin, intent on bringing positivity wherever he went.

Wickware was shot to death at Brookwood Mobile Home Park early Saturday morning on Dec. 30.

Known by his family for his infectious, positive personality, Wickware’s sister and cousin each say the days following his death have been surreal.

“This is like, the first time I’ve seen his name… Darrius. It was always Bubba. Like I said, to cousins, to everybody, it’s just Bubba. He was our Bubba, he was everybody’s Bubba,” shared Marika Stanley, Wickware’s cousin.

Whether known by Bubba, Darrius, or D-Wick on the football field, Wickware’s family remembers him as a constant source of happiness to both friends and strangers alike.

“Like, he never met a stranger. He don’t know no strangers, he talked to everybody,” Stanley said.

Wickware’s friendly reputation has left his family with questions about the motive behind his murder.

“I’m just as shocked as everybody because he would be the last person that we thought this would happen to. Like I said, he was not a violent person,” Stanley said. “He didn’t deserve what happened to him.”

A GoFundMe was created to help with Wickware’s funeral expenses. Stanley said that at this time, as the family grieves the loss of two relatives, any help is welcome.

“It’s been bad,” Stanley said. “I’m just trying to be strong, because we just buried our granddaddy Thursday, and then Saturday, this happened. So it’s hard, it’s rough. It really is.”

On Jan. 1, following a standoff on Memphis Junction in Bowling Green, police apprehended the alleged shooter, Quinton LaShawn Hampton. Wickware’s family hopes that justice will be served for his death.

“It don’t matter what a person do, he didn’t deserve that. And that’s for anybody, don’t nobody deserve for their life to be taken,” Stanley said. “They need to live as long as they can. Sickness should’ve took him out instead of violence.”

The investigation into Wickware’s murder is ongoing.

