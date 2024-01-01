January marks Human Trafficking Prevention Month

For more than two decades, Natalie’s Sisters has been helping women of Central Kentucky escape sex trafficking.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For more than two decades, Natalie’s Sisters has been helping women of Central Kentucky escape sex trafficking.

Over time, the need has only increased.

“Primarily, that’s because of the lingering affect of COVID, inflation, and also the opioid crisis. I mean it’s everywhere because of that.”

Other factors can lead to exploitation, including a lack of education, limited resources, or homelessness.

The biggest difference between now and 23 years ago is the opioid crisis. While drugs and alcohol were still an issue then, it was nothing like it is now. It’s rare to see somebody come to our door who isn’t currently or has in the past dealt with an addiction,” said Natalie’s Sisters Executive Director Jani Lewis.

Jani Lewis founded the organization back in 2000.

She said there are a lot of misconceptions about what sex trafficking looks like.

Most victims are not kidnapped by strangers.

Instead, they are often preyed upon by someone they know, like a friend, family member, or romantic partner.

Traffickers rarely take their victims by force.

“Most of the time it’s going to be people who are just walking down the street,” said Lewis. “It’s not like pretty woman, you would just think it’s a college student walking down the street or somebody who lives in the neighborhood. You kind of get used to the motions and activity and movement and we can tell. But if you were driving down the street, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell.”

Data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline indicates 81 percent of sex trafficking victims were brought in by someone intimately close to them.

Many times they offer a solution, like a free place to stay or food, then they change the terms of the situation.

“It’s so amazing to see, it can take years. It’s like planting seeds and you might not see anything for a long time but then when you do see and a girl calls and she says, ‘thanks I’m at this, I’m at a rehab center,’ or, ‘I got a job and back to my family,’ it makes all the difference in the world,” Lewis said.

To learn more about the work of Natalie’s Sisters, you can visit their website.

“So many different ways to volunteer down here,” she said. “Anything from writing encouragement cards for the ladies to providing breakfast or lunch, collecting the items we give every day, and there’s always financial support, but there are dozens of ways to be involved.”

For additional information about the National Human Trafficking Hotline, click here.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two injured in weekend accident involving CSX train, vehicle
WWE logo
Former WWE Pro Wrestler passes away at 76 years old
37-year-old Quinton L. Hampton is in custody for the shooting death of Wickware at Brookwood...
Suspect wanted in connection to Morgantown shooting captured
Darrius Wickware was murdered early Saturday morning at Brookwood Mobile Home Park.
Darrius ‘Bubba’ Wickware remembered by family after weekend murder
She urges those going out for the holiday weekend, or any time of year, to think before...
‘We’ve gone nine years without him’: Woman who lost husband urges drivers to not drive drunk over holidays

Latest News

Med Center Health announced the center's first baby born in 2024.
Med Center Health celebrates birth of ‘Baby New Year’
Med Center Health gave a big congratulations to the McWethy family for the birth of their Baby...
Med Center Health celebrates birth of ‘Baby New Year’
Multiple firefighters and EMS were on scene including Alvaton, Plano and Richardsville fire...
Multiple units respond to barn fire with thousands of chickens inside
Multiple units respond to structure fire call on Claypool Alvaton Road.
Multiple units respond to barn fire with thousands of chickens inside
A barn on the property containing 12,000 chickens was reported to be filled with heavy smoke...
Multiple units respond to barn on fire with thousands of chickens inside