January marks Human Trafficking Prevention Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For more than two decades, Natalie’s Sisters has been helping women of Central Kentucky escape sex trafficking.

Over time, the need has only increased.

“Primarily, that’s because of the lingering affect of COVID, inflation, and also the opioid crisis. I mean it’s everywhere because of that.”

Other factors can lead to exploitation, including a lack of education, limited resources, or homelessness.

The biggest difference between now and 23 years ago is the opioid crisis. While drugs and alcohol were still an issue then, it was nothing like it is now. It’s rare to see somebody come to our door who isn’t currently or has in the past dealt with an addiction,” said Natalie’s Sisters Executive Director Jani Lewis.

Jani Lewis founded the organization back in 2000.

She said there are a lot of misconceptions about what sex trafficking looks like.

Most victims are not kidnapped by strangers.

Instead, they are often preyed upon by someone they know, like a friend, family member, or romantic partner.

Traffickers rarely take their victims by force.

“Most of the time it’s going to be people who are just walking down the street,” said Lewis. “It’s not like pretty woman, you would just think it’s a college student walking down the street or somebody who lives in the neighborhood. You kind of get used to the motions and activity and movement and we can tell. But if you were driving down the street, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell.”

Data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline indicates 81 percent of sex trafficking victims were brought in by someone intimately close to them.

Many times they offer a solution, like a free place to stay or food, then they change the terms of the situation.

“It’s so amazing to see, it can take years. It’s like planting seeds and you might not see anything for a long time but then when you do see and a girl calls and she says, ‘thanks I’m at this, I’m at a rehab center,’ or, ‘I got a job and back to my family,’ it makes all the difference in the world,” Lewis said.

To learn more about the work of Natalie’s Sisters, you can visit their website.

“So many different ways to volunteer down here,” she said. “Anything from writing encouragement cards for the ladies to providing breakfast or lunch, collecting the items we give every day, and there’s always financial support, but there are dozens of ways to be involved.”

For additional information about the National Human Trafficking Hotline, click here.

