Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to a possible bacterial infection.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some powdered baby formula is being pulled from the shelves due to contamination issues.

On Sunday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers of possible bacterial contamination in Reckitt/Mead Johnson’s Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder products.

Manufacturers voluntarily recalled more than 675,000 cans of the formula.

The recall batches include ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, ZL3FHG with a UPC code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and use by date of Jan. 1, 2025.

According to the FDA, the formula tested positive for Cronobacter bacteria, which can cause rare but potentially deadly infections in newborns.

The FDA says that no illnesses have been reported to date.

The company says no other Nutramigen liquid formulas or any other Reckitt nutrition products are impacted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and...
Man wanted in connection to Morgantown Road homicide
WWE logo
Former WWE Pro Wrestler passes away at 76 years old
Accident
Mother, son killed after Friday morning vehicle accident
She urges those going out for the holiday weekend, or any time of year, to think before...
‘We’ve gone nine years without him’: Woman who lost husband urges drivers to not drive drunk over holidays
Oak Grove Police searching for missing teen
Oak Grove Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

30-year-old surfer taken to hospital after shark encounter in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay
Surfer dies after shark bite, officials say
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
Eating balanced meals and hitting the gym are important, but another goal to consider adding...
Consider prioritizing mindfulness for your New Year’s Resolution
Nick Adkins, owner of Anytime Fitness, says to first create modest and realistic expectations.
Local fitness expert: How to make, keep your New Year’s health resolutions
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked