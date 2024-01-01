Suspect wanted in connection to Morgantown shooting captured
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The man wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Darrius Wickware was been captured by Bowling Green Police.
37-year-old Quinton L. Hampton is in custody for the shooting death of Wickware at Brookwood Mobile Home Park over the weekend.
On Saturday, Dec. 30, BGPD responded to a report of shots fired at Brookwood Mobile Home Park. Officers were told a female was on the way to the hospital with an adult male who had been shot.
Wickware had died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
