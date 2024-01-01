Suspect wanted in connection to Morgantown shooting captured

37-year-old Quinton L. Hampton is in custody for the shooting death of Wickware at Brookwood...
37-year-old Quinton L. Hampton is in custody for the shooting death of Wickware at Brookwood Mobile Home Park over the weekend.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The man wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Darrius Wickware was been captured by Bowling Green Police.

37-year-old Quinton L. Hampton is in custody for the shooting death of Wickware at Brookwood Mobile Home Park over the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, BGPD responded to a report of shots fired at Brookwood Mobile Home Park. Officers were told a female was on the way to the hospital with an adult male who had been shot.

Man wanted in connection to Morgantown Road homicide

Wickware had died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWE logo
Former WWE Pro Wrestler passes away at 76 years old
Accident
UPDATE: Two injured in weekend accident involving CSX train, vehicle
She urges those going out for the holiday weekend, or any time of year, to think before...
‘We’ve gone nine years without him’: Woman who lost husband urges drivers to not drive drunk over holidays
Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and...
Man wanted in connection to Morgantown Road homicide
Accident
Mother, son killed after Friday morning vehicle accident

Latest News

Millard F. Smith, 66.
Man accused of going door-to-door exposing himself in Kentucky town
High Ground Developments
What are High Ground Developments and how do they effect Eastern Kentucky?
A Year in Review of SOKY news in 2023
A Year in Review of SOKY news in 2023
Source: Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman
Kentucky AG Russell Coleman sworn-in