Three injured in weekend accident involving CSX train, vehicle

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured with two airlifted after an accident involving a vehicle and CSX train on Sunday morning in Horse Cave.

Kentucky State Police confirmed that the accident happened around 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning at U.S. 31-W and Guthery Street.

KSP said that a driver and two passengers were in a Chevy Traverse crossing a railway when they were hit by a CSX Train.

Police say the two passengers were airlifted to Louisville hospitals.

The conditions of all three have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWE logo
Former WWE Pro Wrestler passes away at 76 years old
She urges those going out for the holiday weekend, or any time of year, to think before...
‘We’ve gone nine years without him’: Woman who lost husband urges drivers to not drive drunk over holidays
Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, is wanted for murder after he allegedly shot and...
Man wanted in connection to Morgantown Road homicide
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Accident
Mother, son killed after Friday morning vehicle accident

Latest News

A Year in Review of SOKY news in 2023
A Year in Review of SOKY news in 2023
Eating balanced meals and hitting the gym are important, but another goal to consider adding...
Consider prioritizing mindfulness for your New Year’s Resolution
Nick Adkins, owner of Anytime Fitness, says to first create modest and realistic expectations.
Local fitness expert: How to make, keep your New Year’s health resolutions
Consider practicing mindfulness and prioritizing mental health for your new year's resolution.
Consider prioritizing mindfulness for your New Year’s Resolution