Three injured in weekend accident involving CSX train, vehicle

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured with two airlifted after an accident involving a vehicle and CSX train on Sunday morning in Horse Cave.

Kentucky State Police confirmed that the accident happened around 12:10 a.m. Sunday morning at U.S. 31-W and Guthery Street.

KSP said that a driver and two passengers were in a Chevy Traverse crossing a railway when they were hit by a CSX Train.

Police say the two passengers were airlifted to Louisville hospitals.

The conditions of all three have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

