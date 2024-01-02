Allen County Fire Department substation set to be complete by March

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Construction on a new substation for the Allen County Fire Department is well underway, with crews working to install electricity this week, and fully complete the building by March.

The station will house supplies and trucks to supplement the nine existing volunteer fire departments scattered across Allen County and will fill a gap in fire coverage for the region.

“It’ll provide additional coverage for people in that area, the people out in the Alvaton area of Allen County, part of the citizens of Allen County do have an Alvaton address,” said Allen County Judge-Executive Dennis Harper. “It’ll provide them with fire coverage that they don’t have right now, so right now they’re at an ISO of 9, this will take them down to an ISO of 6.”

ISO fire ratings are used by insurance companies to calculate homeowner’s insurance costs, which means improved safety as well as significant savings for those in the surrounding community with homeowner’s insurance.

“We’ve talked to a few insurance agents and they’ve said that it could lower their insurance possibly to 50% of what they’re paying right now,” Harper explained.

The new substation will not add to the number of fire departments in Allen County, but it will serve as a halfway point with essential supplies and the opportunity to save crucial minutes when responding to emergencies.

“The Scottsville-Allen County Fire Department will have a truck in that building. We’ve talked to Halifax about putting a truck in that department, so that gives people a quicker response to anything that happens in that area, where they can get a truck out of that building and head onto it instead of coming all the way from Halifax,” Harper said.

Harper reports that the roughly $400,000 project was funded by the county’s remaining ARPA funding,” Harper said. “While it does not add to the existing departments, Harper also said that those departments are in need of more volunteers.”

The substation is set to be complete and fully operational by March.

