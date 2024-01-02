Argument ensued before deadly Morgantown Road shooting, records say

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A Logan County man is being held in jail on a $1 million cash bond after allegedly shooting a man following an altercation Saturday.

Quinton “Q” Hampton, 37, was arrested Monday at a residence along Memphis Junction in Bowling Green following a two-day search.

Hampton was being sought for the murder of Darrius Wickware.

Police responded to a shots fired call Saturday just before 3 a.m. at 1801 Morgantown Road, which is in the Brookwood Mobile Home Park.

Greenview Hospital reported a man was shot after arriving at their facility at 3:03 a.m.

WBKO obtained a copy of the arrest affidavit Tuesday afternoon from the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

It contains more details not previously released by police.

Following an investigation, police discovered an argument ensued at Parkside Apartments between Wickware and a woman.

“During that confrontation, Wickware told [the woman] he was going to have her assaulted,” according to the affidavit.

The woman allegedly told her boyfriend about the threat sometime before Wickware was shot and killed.

Police found several people were playing dominoes and drinking alcohol at the residence where police responded to the shots fired call.

A woman told police she heard a gunshot and thought Wickware was shot in the back while running up a set of stairs to the residence. The woman also told police she heard another woman yelling “don’t.”

Hampton then sped off from the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Charger, according to information detectives collected during their investigation.

Another woman said she was using the restroom when her sister started yelling from another room. Wickware reportedly was spotted bleeding from his mouth, according to the affidavit.

A dark-colored Dodge Charger drove past the trailer while people were attending to Wickware. A person inside the residence recognized the car as Hampton’s.

Logan County deputies responded to Hampton’s Auburn address around 8:20 a.m. Saturday where they found a newer model Dodge Charger parked in the driveway, according to the affidavit.

Hampton is expected back in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

