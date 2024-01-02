Baby New Year 2024 arrives at T.J. Samson Community Hospital

Cashleigh Dena Shaw
Cashleigh Dena Shaw(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2024.

Cashleigh Dena Shaw was born at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 7 pounds and was delivered by Dr. John Craddock.

Cashleigh is the daughter of Amanda Harlow and Dewayne Shaw, of Center, in Metcalfe County.

The family was presented with balloons and gifts from Serendipity Gifts at T.J. Samson, along with a case of diapers.

“This is such a special and exciting event, and we are delighted to celebrate with this family,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “Cashleigh will always be able to say that she was the first baby of 2024!”

