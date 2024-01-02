Chilly and dry next few days

Dry, chilly, but fairly seasonable weather through Friday afternoon.

Rain and even some snow expected on Saturday.

Better chance for light snow accumulations will be in the northern part of the state.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Quiet weather in the forecast over the next couple of days. Tonight, we slip down into the middle and upper 20s. With some sunshine on Wednesday highs look seasonable in the middle 40s.

Some sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s. (David Wolter)

We get some better sunshine on Thursday, but the forecast remains chilly.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Rain showers are expected Friday night and into Saturday. Right now, it appears the “best” chance for snow will be in northern parts of the state. The weather models are likely to make little shifts over the next few days, so make sure to stick with the latest First Alert forecast for any updates.

There will certainly be some active weather on Saturday, but a bit more uncertain on exactly what type of precipitation might fall. (David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: After the weekend, we are going to keep an eye on another weather maker that is likely to bring rain on Tuesday before possibly mixing in snow by the middle of next week.

