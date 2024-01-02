Deadline to apply for City’s ‘Academy for New Americans’ is this month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Applications are now available for the city of Bowling Green’s Academy for New Americans.

The academy is a free leadership training program that provides new Americans the tools to navigate the city, community information, and other resources.

“The ideal applicant has to be a foreign-born individual who is now living in Bowling Green. It doesn’t matter how long they have been in the United States,” said Leyda Becker, International Communities Liaison for Bowling Green.

She says that the academy was created because the city felt it was important for newcomers to understand how the city government works.

“We knew that citizen academies existed within city governments. We wanted a unique take for newcomers or new Americans, so we were very fortunate that the City of Metro Nashville had a similar program called My City Academy,” Becker said. “I was able to shadow that program and went to all of the sessions, and I took bits and pieces of that model, and incorporated them and created our own very own curriculum.”

The program has a total of five different sessions with the first one focused on leadership and team building, beginning in February.

“We spend a lot of time building the capacity of being a team itself and putting that in place so that they are united and then they feel like they’re going through this academy together,” Becker said.

The other sessions focus on different parts of the city and include a trip the the police station, a visit from the fire department, how the city manager’s office is composed, who the elected officials are, and many other city departments. They also plan a tour of downtown Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Public Transportation system, as well as learn about the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation department.

“We end the Academy with a volunteerism opportunity to give back, so they participate in a volunteer service project,” Becker said. “We have partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green-Warren County for the last several years, and so they get to actively put those leadership training skills to the test.”

For more information visit, bgky.org/new-americans. To fill out the online application, click here.

