Four families displaced by Kentucky apartment fire

The families are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Several Southern Kentucky families are picking up the pieces after a fire broke this morning.
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan James
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WSMV) – At least four families are without a home Tuesday morning after an apartment complex fire in Oak Grove.

Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Pembroke Fire Department crews were dispatched to the fire in the 1100 block of Pembroke Oak Grove Road at about 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the building, the OGFD said.

Christian County Emergency Management tells WSMV that the fire was started in the kitchen of one of units and spread quickly.

Neighbors claim a resident came knocking on their door to alert them to evacuate.

One resident, who we spoke with, said she is just grateful to made it out when you the amount of damage.

The OGFD said there were four units that are considered a total loss, with all four families displaced. They were being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrius Wickware was murdered early Saturday morning at Brookwood Mobile Home Park.
Darrius ‘Bubba’ Wickware remembered by family after weekend murder
Accident
UPDATE: Two injured in weekend accident involving CSX train, vehicle
37-year-old Quinton L. Hampton is in custody for the shooting death of Wickware at Brookwood...
Suspect wanted in connection to Morgantown shooting captured
Multiple units respond to structure fire call on Claypool Alvaton Road.
Multiple units respond to barn fire with thousands of chickens inside
Med Center Health announced the center's first baby born in 2024.
Med Center Health celebrates birth of ‘Baby New Year’

Latest News

For his spending plan, Governor Beshear is seeking $141 million to be dispersed to childcare...
Family Enrichment Center talks childcare funding needs amid legislative budget talks
The families are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Four families displaced by Oak Grove apartment fire
Lawmakers returned to Frankfort Tuesday and will spend the next 60 days looking over Governor...
Family Enrichment Center talks childcare funding needs amid legislative budget talks
Her passion for literature not only unlocks the endless potential within the pages of books...
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Carole Ann Falkner