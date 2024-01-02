Four families displaced by Kentucky apartment fire

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WSMV) – At least four families are without a home Tuesday morning after an apartment complex fire in Oak Grove.

Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Pembroke Fire Department crews were dispatched to the fire in the 1100 block of Pembroke Oak Grove Road at about 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the building, the OGFD said.

Christian County Emergency Management tells WSMV that the fire was started in the kitchen of one of units and spread quickly.

Neighbors claim a resident came knocking on their door to alert them to evacuate.

One resident, who we spoke with, said she is just grateful to made it out when you the amount of damage.

The OGFD said there were four units that are considered a total loss, with all four families displaced. They were being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

