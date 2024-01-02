Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Carole Ann Faulker

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Carole Ann Faulkner, the Children’s Services Coordinator for the Logan County Public Library, has dedicated over two decades to transforming the world of words into adventures for local children. Her passion for literature not only unlocks the endless potential within the pages of books but also creates a lifelong appreciation for reading.

“I would rather be serving someone else if I can,” Faulkner said. “That’s just where my heart is, and I’m just very lucky to be in a position where my job coincides with a passion.”

As the Children’s Services Coordinator, Faulkner has been leading activities and story time sessions for the community’s children, forming a vital connection between families and the library. The children who attended story time when she started are now bringing their own families to the library.

“I think the most rewarding thing for me is seeing generations of people who have come through. The children that, when I started working at the library, are now raising their own children and bringing them to storytime,” Faulkner said. “It just builds this bond when they sit together, they read together, they play together, they create something together, and it’s a wonderful thing.”

Having personally experienced the impact of story time, Faulkner says the program is important in the lives of attending families.

“My mother brought me to storytime when I was a child, and I think that she wanted me to have an experience outside of home with the other kids, with the other parents, and with our librarian at the time,” she said.

While storytime is designed to teach children how to interact and prepare for school, Faulkner believes that instilling a love for reading is the most crucial lesson.

“We are teaching them to love reading so that being together and being close, curled up with a book, they start to understand that this is good,” she said. “I’m sitting with my parents or grandparents, and they are reading to me. They care for me and that will play throughout their lives of that love.”

For Faulkner, the smiles and laughter of the children are what make her efforts worthwhile.

“If we can do something to make someone else’s day better, then we should do that,” Faulkner said. “It’s hardly a second thought. It’s just what we should do.”

