Logan County Humane Society and Judge Executive address conditions at Animal Shelter

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Animal Shelter came under intense scrutiny over the weekend, as social media posts surfaced, depicting distressing images of animals living in deplorable conditions. Critics have accused county leadership of negligence and failing to take action in addressing the situation.

“Those photos were a true representation of the state of the shelter at this moment in time. Over the past 10 days, conditions have spiraled downward to an utterly unacceptable level,” said Julie Martin, President of the Logan County Humane Society Board of Directors.

The issues plaguing the shelter stemmed from various challenges, including overcrowding and disease outbreaks.

“In the month of December alone, we were already at capacity due to a short closure resulting from an infectious disease outbreak,” Martin said. “Simultaneously, an animal hoarding and cruelty situation brought over 30 additional dogs to an already at-capacity shelter.”

Compounding the crisis, two dogs surrendered to the shelter were later found to have the parvovirus. To complicate matters further, the use of untrained inmate labor created a bigger problem.

“The untrained inmate labor that the county has been using for their cleaning practices broke the quarantine protocol, and Parvo was allowed to escape into the county animal shelter.”

Upon learning about the situation at the Animal Shelter, Logan County Judge Executive Phil Baker released $2,000 of emergency funding for the Humane Society to get the necessary supplies to begin to fix the issues.

In response to the situation, the Logan County Humane Society, the Judge Executive, and the County Magistrate met and toured the facility this morning to come up with possible solutions.

As part of their 11-step plan, the Logan County Humane Society is asking the public for help and assistance by fostering dogs for 14 days, hoping to halt the spread of disease in the shelter.

“We need the public’s help to get treatment for these animals so that we can save as many of these dogs as possible,” Martin said.

Additionally, community involvement is sought to reduce reliance on untrained inmate labor within the shelter.

“I just want everybody to know that Logan County and the Logan County Humane Society, we’re all working together. With their help and our help, we’re going to get this problem cured,” said Phil Baker, Logan County Judge Executive.

If you would like to help the Humane Society and the condition of the animals living there, you can call them at 270-598-1229, or go to their website for information.

