Med Center Health celebrates birth of ‘Baby New Year’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health announced the birth of their first baby of 2024 Monday.

According to Med Center Health, Aurora Sage McWethy was born on Jan. 1 at 12:16 p.m.

Her parents are Tiffany and Caleb Wethy from Elkton, and she joins her big sister Emerson and big brother Easton.

Med Center Health gave a big congratulations to the McWethy family for the birth of their Baby New Year.

