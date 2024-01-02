Med Center Health celebrates birth of ‘Baby New Year’

Med Center Health gave a big congratulations to the McWethy family for the birth of their Baby New Year.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health announced the birth of their first baby of 2024 Monday.

According to Med Center Health, Aurora Sage McWethy was born on Jan. 1 at 12:16 p.m.

Her parents are Tiffany and Caleb Wethy from Elkton, and she joins her big sister Emerson and big brother Easton.

Med Center Health gave a big congratulations to the McWethy family for the birth of their Baby New Year.

The McWethy family welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 1 at 12:16 p.m.
The McWethy family welcomed a baby girl on Jan. 1 at 12:16 p.m.(Med Center Health)

