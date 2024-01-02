Multiple units respond to barn fire with thousands of chickens inside

Multiple units respond to structure fire call on Claypool Alvaton Road.
Multiple units respond to structure fire call on Claypool Alvaton Road.
By Mason Fletcher and Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units responded to a structure fire on Claypool Alvaton Road Monday afternoon.

A barn on the property containing 12,000 chickens was reported to be filled with heavy smoke.

Firefighters were able to safely relocate the chickens away from the barn.

According to firefighters on scene, the fire is reported to have started due to a malfunction of a heating lamp and exhaust fans inside the barn. No one was injured.

Warren RECC confirmed they were on scene to turn off the power for safety per the request of the fire departments on scene.

Multiple firefighters and EMS were on scene including Alvaton, Plano and Richardsville fire departments.

This is a developing story. We will update as more details become available.

