OCSO: Man arrested after head-on collision near Hartford exit

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man involved in an early morning wreck in Ohio County is now facing multiple charges.

According to Ohio County Sheriff’s officials, they received multiple calls around 2 a.m. for a wrong way driver, who they say was later identified as Julian Perez Aguilar, on Interstate 165 near the Beaver Dam exit.

Just a few minutes later, officials said they received a call of a head on collision near the Hartford exit.

Deputies say Aguilar was under the influence. The driver hit in the crash was taken to the hospital.

Aguilar has been charged with reckless driving, assault, and an OWI charge.

