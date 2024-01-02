A quiet start to the first week of 2024!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conditions will stay mainly dry and seasonable through this week before a surge of moisture moves in as we head into this weekend.

A quiet start to the first week of 2024!

Our best day to see some wet weather will be this coming Saturday.

What we know:

- Large surge of moisture for this weekend

Uncertain:

- Precipitation type

- Exact timing

We’ll be watching this system closely as it moves into our region for changes in precipitation type and possible winter weather impacts.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Two injured in weekend accident involving CSX train, vehicle
37-year-old Quinton L. Hampton is in custody for the shooting death of Wickware at Brookwood...
Suspect wanted in connection to Morgantown shooting captured
Darrius Wickware was murdered early Saturday morning at Brookwood Mobile Home Park.
Darrius ‘Bubba’ Wickware remembered by family after weekend murder
Multiple units respond to structure fire call on Claypool Alvaton Road.
Multiple units respond to barn fire with thousands of chickens inside
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Latest News

A light frost likely this morning, then we'll see highs in the 40s!
A quiet start to the first week of 2024!
After a cloudy day, we turn mostly sunny for Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-40s.
Sunshine returns for Tuesday
The sunshine returns Tuesday with high temperatures into the mid-40s.
Sunshine returns for Tuesday
Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s for Monday night
Colder nights and days ahead
Quiet and cold is the trend for the new year before our next system pushes in this weekend.
WBKO Weather 1/1/2024 4pm