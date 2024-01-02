BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conditions will stay mainly dry and seasonable through this week before a surge of moisture moves in as we head into this weekend.

A quiet start to the first week of 2024!

Our best day to see some wet weather will be this coming Saturday.

What we know:

- Large surge of moisture for this weekend

Uncertain:

- Precipitation type

- Exact timing

We’ll be watching this system closely as it moves into our region for changes in precipitation type and possible winter weather impacts.

