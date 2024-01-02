A quiet start to the first week of 2024!
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:46 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conditions will stay mainly dry and seasonable through this week before a surge of moisture moves in as we head into this weekend.
Our best day to see some wet weather will be this coming Saturday.
What we know:
- Large surge of moisture for this weekend
Uncertain:
- Precipitation type
- Exact timing
We’ll be watching this system closely as it moves into our region for changes in precipitation type and possible winter weather impacts.
