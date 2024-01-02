Sunshine returns for Tuesday

By Davis Wells
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After a cloudy day, we turn mostly sunny for Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-40s.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 2024 is off to a chilly start but the sunshine will return on Tuesday!

Monday night: Low temperatures in the mid-20s with partly cloudy skies. No precipitation is expected.

Tuesday: Temperatures warm into the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies to start. Clouds will build in around sunset. No precipitation is expected.

The sunshine returns Tuesday with high temperatures into the mid-40s.
The sunshine returns Tuesday with high temperatures into the mid-40s.

Tuesday night: Low temperatures in the mid-20s with partly cloudy skies. No precipitation is expected.

Wednesday: Temperatures warm again into the mid-40s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. No precipitation is expected.

LOOKING AHEAD: The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring our next storm system to move in for the weekend. With it being still several days away, weather models are uncertain in regards to the exact path and its impacts. What we do know is there is moisture entering our region... the type of precipitation is most likely to be cold rain, however, a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out. As we continue to get new weather data, we will be the first to alert you of any potential impacts.

Our next weather system arrives this weekend bringing plenty of moisture for rainfall, and...
Our next weather system arrives this weekend bringing plenty of moisture for rainfall, and even a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out.

