Three charged with drug possession after Ohio County traffic stop

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were charged with drug possession and traffic violations after a traffic stop in Ohio County on Saturday.

Zakry Baize was charged with speeding, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to surrender revoked license, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Erin Baize was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Michael Lindsey was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies reported that on Saturday at 11:11 p.m. they saw a White Ford Explorer traveling south on U.S. 231 near KY-269 with speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The driver of the explorer did not stop when deputies tried to do a traffic stop and continued south until the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of U.S. 221 and Placid Lane in Beaver Dam.

Police made contact with the three in the vehicle and a K-9 unit was deployed and detected “the odor of illegal drugs about the vehicle.”

After a search of the vehicle, police found a “quantity of methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia.”

All three were taken to the Ohio County Detention Center where they remain as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.