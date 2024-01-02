Weathered bomb washes up on beach, sheriff’s office says

A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.
A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – An old bomb washed up on the California shore days after heavy surf pounded the coastline.

It was covered with debris, but recognizable for its distinctive missile shape.

The bomb turned up at Pajaro Dunes, which is between Santa Cruz and Monterey, on New Year’s Eve.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded and determined it was an inert military ordinance.

Once it was deemed safe, personnel from nearby Travis Air Force Base came to take it away.

Once it was deemed safe, the sheriff office's bomb squad took the missile away.
Once it was deemed safe, the sheriff office's bomb squad took the missile away.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

The beach where the bomb washed up was among the areas evacuated last week as huge waves, some as high as 25 to 30 feet, churned along the coast.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrius Wickware was murdered early Saturday morning at Brookwood Mobile Home Park.
Darrius ‘Bubba’ Wickware remembered by family after weekend murder
Accident
UPDATE: Two injured in weekend accident involving CSX train, vehicle
37-year-old Quinton L. Hampton is in custody for the shooting death of Wickware at Brookwood...
Suspect wanted in connection to Morgantown shooting captured
Multiple units respond to structure fire call on Claypool Alvaton Road.
Multiple units respond to barn fire with thousands of chickens inside
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
The family was presented with balloons and gifts from Serendipity Gifts at T.J. Samson, along...
Baby New Year 2024 arrives at T.J. Samson Community Hospital
The academy is a no-cost leadership training program that provides new Americans with the...
Deadline to apply for City’s ‘Academy for New Americans’ is Jan. 12
Allen Co. Fire Dept. nears completion on substation