Another frosty start!

With some sunshine on today highs look seasonable in the middle 40s.
With some sunshine on today highs look seasonable in the middle 40s.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With some sunshine on today highs look seasonable in the middle 40s.

Another frosty start!

We get some better sunshine on Thursday, but the forecast remains chilly.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Rain showers are expected Friday night and into Saturday. Right now, it appears the “best” chance for snow will be in northern parts of the state. The weather models are likely to make little shifts over the next few days, so make sure to stick with the latest First Alert forecast for any updates.

With some sunshine on today highs look seasonable in the middle 40s.
Another frosty start!
No rain or snow possible over the next few days, but rain showers are likely on Saturday with...
Quiet few days ahead, active Saturday
A light frost likely this morning, then we'll see highs in the 40s!
A quiet start to the first week of 2024!
A light frost likely this morning, then we'll see highs in the 40s!
A quiet start to the first week of 2024!