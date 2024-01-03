BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With some sunshine on today highs look seasonable in the middle 40s.

Another frosty start!

We get some better sunshine on Thursday, but the forecast remains chilly.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Rain showers are expected Friday night and into Saturday. Right now, it appears the “best” chance for snow will be in northern parts of the state. The weather models are likely to make little shifts over the next few days, so make sure to stick with the latest First Alert forecast for any updates.

