Country star Mark Chesnutt to perform at SKyPAC in September

Mark Chesnutt
Mark Chesnutt(SKyPAC)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Wednesday that Mark Chesnutt –who began performing at a young age in the honky-tonks of Beaumont, Texas, and rose to stardom in Nashville with 14 No. 1 hits - will perform at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Chesnutt is known for a string of hit songs including “Bubba Shot the Jukebox,” “Old Flames Have New Names,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” and was one of Billboard’s “10 Most Played Radio Artists of the 90s.”

Chesnutt has maintained an active touring schedule since 1990.

“Recording music for folks to just listen to music is great, but I’ve got to be out there on stage making it,” he said.

Tickets range from $30 - $75 and go on sale Friday, and will be available online at www.theskypac.com, by calling 270-904-1880, or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green.

