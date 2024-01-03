Crime Stoppers: Suspect steals mail from Commission for Children with Special Needs

By Gene Birk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:14 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for a suspect who stole mail from the Commission for Children with Special Needs at 20-40 Louisville Road.

An unknown subject stole mail from the Commission’s mailbox at 10 a.m. on December 20, 2023.

The suspect was driving a white sedan that fled the scene and traveling South on the Louisville Road Access Road.

Upon reaching an intersection near the BG-WC Humane Society, the car turned onto Louisville Road and headed north.

If you know anything about the theft, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

