Different types of winter alerts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of our snowier months of the year is here, so let’s take a look at the differences in some of the winter alerts we see across the WBKO viewing area.

We see many different types of winter weather alerts throughout the year. (WBKO)

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for low-impact winter systems that are expected within the next 12 hours. Usually, these are issued for systems that are predicted to drop four inches of snow or less. These advisories can also be issued for other winter weather impacts, such as freezing rain, sleet, and ice.

Winter Storm Watch

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when winter weather impacts are expected within the next 24-48 hours. The watch can then be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory, a Winter Storm Warning, or simply cancelled if the risk for impactful weather has decreased.

Winter Storm Warning

Winter Storm Warnings are issued when high-impact winter weather is expected in the area within the next 12 hours. A Winter Storm Warning can be issued for systems that are predicted to bring more than four inches of snow to the region along with other winter weather impacts.

Regardless of alert type, staying weather aware when winter weather impacts are expected is the best thing you can do to be prepared. Make sure your house and car are ready for the snow by reading more here. To get the latest winter weather alerts, stay tuned to a weather radio or download the WBKO First Alert Weather App.

