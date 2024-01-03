Family Enrichment Center talks childcare funding needs amid legislative budget talks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lawmakers returned to Frankfort Tuesday and will spend the next 60 days looking over Governor Andy Beshear’s proposed $136.6 billion spending plan.

Included in that plan is millions of dollars dedicated to aiding childcare facilities in the state after federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic expired.

Nickie Jones, Executive Director with Bowling Green’s Family Enrichment Center, says it was a scary time for childcare in the state once the funding was up.

“You had so much sickness, so much turnover, staff, people not coming in. The funds actually helped provide some of those essential things that we needed, from health supplies, cleaning supplies,” Jones said. “Giving some of our staff hourly wage incentives, hazard pay, we could do stuff like that.”

Once the funding was pulled, many childcare facilities had to raise tuition fees and figure out how to keep themselves afloat while still serving their community and staff.

“We’re like every other industry, where we’re fighting to keep employees in the workforce,” Jones said. “Kids are coming, and they’re coming to our daycare, they need us. If we don’t have childcare teachers there, where do they go?”

For his spending plan, Beshear is seeking $141 million to be dispersed to childcare facilities in the state.

Jones said she’d like to see that funding used to incentivize people to join the childcare workforce and help with childcare assistance programs for families.

“We need to look at some of those requirements, it can’t fall off on the back end of it. Some of these families still need a little assistance, they can be supported and have a job that will help them sustain their families,” Jones said.

Lawmakers will have until April to approve the budget, meaning it may take a while for childcare facilities to get their funding, if they get any.

In the interim, Jones recommends facilities try to get creative with funding and encourages the community to lend a hand when they can.

“If you have extra time on your hands, childcare centers take volunteers. Maybe you’re looking to give back to your community,” Jones said. “Diaper collections or an underwear or panty drive for little kids. Those are things that really help childcare.”

Jones also advises parents to be mindful of who they leave their children with, recommending they check in on childcare facilities rankings, possibly write ups, and tour any places they may be considering.

