FIRST ALERT: No changes in snow chances for the weekend

Dry weather through Friday afternoon
It is another chilly night ahead, but we continue to look at rain and snow chances for the weekend.
By David Wolter
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
  • Another frosty night ahead.
  • Sunshine increases, but it remains chilly on Thursday.
  • Rain likely, with only a little snow mixing in late Friday night into Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies are clearing out early this evening, but clouds are expected to return as the night wears on. Expect lows to dip back down into the upper 20s on the overnight. After a cloudy start, sunshine increases during the day. Even with more sun, only expect highs in the lower and middle 40s.

Rain is expected to increase Friday night into Saturday, but snow chances still appear low for...
Rain is expected to increase Friday night into Saturday, but snow chances still appear low for south-central Kentucky.(David Wolter)

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Rain showers are expected late Friday night into Saturday. No big changes in the overall forecast as it still appears the “best” chance for snow will be in northern parts of the state. If you are traveling from Louisville to Lexington or even Cincinnati, beware that there could be some slick spots during the day Saturday. For us in south-central Kentucky, we may have some snow mix with rain, especially north and east of Bowling Green, but little to no accumulation expected.

Rain and snow is likely Friday night into Saturday, but accumulations are not very likely.
Rain and snow is likely Friday night into Saturday, but accumulations are not very likely.(David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: After the weekend, we are going to keep an eye on another storm system that is likely to bring rain and wind on Tuesday before possibly mixing with some wet snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

