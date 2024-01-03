Former Kentucky agriculture commissioner begins new job as KCTCS president

(WKYT)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has started his new job in the new year.

Quarles, Ed.D. and J.D., is now serving as the fourth president of the Kentucky Community & Technical College System.

There are 16 KCTCS schools across the state, including Jefferson Community & Technical College in Louisville.

It was announced back in September 2023 that Quarles would lead KCTCS.

Quarles posted on Tuesday announcing his first day as KCTCS president:

Click here for more information on the KCTCS spring 2024 semester.

