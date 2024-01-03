Lander wins CUSA Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU senior guard Khristian Lander was named Conference USA Player of the Week after his stellar performance against Abilene Christian this past weekend.

Lander finished with 19 points through 31 minutes of play and accounted for a game-winning driving layup with seven seconds remaining in regulation in the Hilltoppers’ win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.

The game-clinching bucket by Lander propelled WKU to its seventh straight victory and improved the Tops’ record to 11-3 on the 2023-24 season. The 11th win marks the best 14-game start for the Hilltoppers since the 2001-02 season and serves as the most non-conference wins by WKU since 2017-18.

The native of Evansville, Ind. also charted six rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Tops’ win over the Wildcats. Lander’s 19 points serves as the senior’s second-highest point total for the 2023-24 season.

WKU wrapped a perfect 6-0 December with the win against ACU and prepares to enter CUSA competition at first place in the current conference standings. The Tops will open CUSA play at home against Liberty on Saturday, Jan. 6.

WKU will take on Liberty on Saturday on the CBS Sports Network. Tipoff from E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. is set for 5 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.