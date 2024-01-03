Logan County Athletics Department hosting donation drive this Friday

The Logan County High School athletic department will be collecting items to benefit DCBS and Isaiah 117 house.
By William Battle
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - With the Clash of the Cats rivalry underway this week, the Logan County Athletics Department is taking this opportunity to collect items that will benefit children entering or currently in foster care.

As a way to give back to the community, they will be collecting items such as blankets, backpacks, and duffel/overnight bags at the gate during Friday’s game. These items will be given to DCBS and Isaiah 117 House.

“So many of the children that come in to care, they don’t have anything. They are taken from their homes, sometimes in the middle of the night, so it’s important for them to have something they can take with them that they can actually say that this belongs to me,” said Julie Belcher, volunteer for Isaiah 117.

These items not only give these children comfort but remind them that there is a community that cares for them and wants them to succeed.

If you would like to donate an item and can’t make it to the game, you can drop off donations at the Isaiah 117 office at 255 John Paul Road in Russellville or any of the Logan County schools.

