The Logan County Conservation Districts accepting scholarship applications

The Logan County Conservation District is now accepting applications for four separate...
The Logan County Conservation District is now accepting applications for four separate scholarships intended for students who wish to study agriculture.
By William Battle
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Conservation District is now accepting applications for four separate scholarships intended for students who wish to study agriculture.

Two of the scholarships are provided specifically through Logan County.

The William S. Johnson Memorial Scholarship is a $2,500 award being offered to high school seniors who will be majoring in agricultural or natural resource-related fields.

The Natural Resources Conservation Scholarship offers $1,000 to students already in college pursuing a degree in agriculture or natural resources fields.

“Logan County offers two scholarships. One is for high school seniors majoring in agriculture in the fall when they go to college and it has to be a Logan County resident, has to attend Logan County High School or Russellville High School. The other one is for a college scholarship, has to be enrolled in a college anywhere in the state but has to be a resident of Logan Count just because it is from Logan County,” said Monica Nolan, Assistant District Manager for Logan County Conservation Districts.

The two other scholarships are open to all Kentucky students, regardless of county of residence.

“The Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts Axillary offers two scholarships as well. One for a high school senior and one for a college student that is enrolled in college now. They are both for a thousand dollars and they do have to be majoring in agriculture or natural resources or conservation,” Nolan said.

Applications can be picked up at the Logan County Conservation District office located at 253C Hopkinsville Road in Russellville, Kentucky. They are also available at the guidance counselor’s office at Logan County High School and Russellville High School.

Applications must be completed and received by the Conservation Districts Office on or before February 23, 2024.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, was arrested for murder after he allegedly shot...
Argument ensued before deadly Morgantown Road shooting, records say
Darrius Wickware was murdered early Saturday morning at Brookwood Mobile Home Park.
Darrius ‘Bubba’ Wickware remembered by family after weekend murder
Med Center Health announced the center's first baby born in 2024.
Med Center Health celebrates birth of ‘Baby New Year’
The three were taken to the Ohio County Detention Center
Three charged with drug possession after Ohio County traffic stop
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan....
Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years

Latest News

This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Warren Central High School’s...
This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Warren Central High School’s Senior Read
Gov. Beshear provided an update on health care access for community and technical college...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives a State of the Commonwealth address
Midday's Child ft. Conner
Midday's Child ft. Conner
Bomb Threat at Capital 01/03
The Kentucky Capitol Evacuated due to a Bomb Threat