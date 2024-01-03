The Logan County Conservation Districts accepting scholarship applications

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Conservation District is now accepting applications for four separate scholarships intended for students who wish to study agriculture.

Two of the scholarships are provided specifically through Logan County.

The William S. Johnson Memorial Scholarship is a $2,500 award being offered to high school seniors who will be majoring in agricultural or natural resource-related fields.

The Natural Resources Conservation Scholarship offers $1,000 to students already in college pursuing a degree in agriculture or natural resources fields.

“Logan County offers two scholarships. One is for high school seniors majoring in agriculture in the fall when they go to college and it has to be a Logan County resident, has to attend Logan County High School or Russellville High School. The other one is for a college scholarship, has to be enrolled in a college anywhere in the state but has to be a resident of Logan Count just because it is from Logan County,” said Monica Nolan, Assistant District Manager for Logan County Conservation Districts.

The two other scholarships are open to all Kentucky students, regardless of county of residence.

“The Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts Axillary offers two scholarships as well. One for a high school senior and one for a college student that is enrolled in college now. They are both for a thousand dollars and they do have to be majoring in agriculture or natural resources or conservation,” Nolan said.

Applications can be picked up at the Logan County Conservation District office located at 253C Hopkinsville Road in Russellville, Kentucky. They are also available at the guidance counselor’s office at Logan County High School and Russellville High School.

Applications must be completed and received by the Conservation Districts Office on or before February 23, 2024.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.