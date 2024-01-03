Sen. McDaniel files SB 10, aims to increase election participation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, filed Senate Bill 10 on Tuesday during the first day of the 2024 Legislative Session.

If passed in the state Senate and state House of Representatives, the measure would propose an amendment to the Constitution of Kentucky to move elections for state constitutional officers to even-numbered years.

These include the governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor.

To be adopted, the amendment would need to garner majority support among voters on the next general election ballot.

Proponents of Senate Bill 10 say the measure will address voter fatigue, increase voter participation, improve cost-efficiencies for local governments, and strengthen the stability and continuity of local, state, and federal governments.

Bipartisan efforts by Sen. Robby Mills, Rep. Jennifer Decker and the Kentucky General Assembly, along with Secretary of State Michael Adams and the executive branch, enacted reforms in recent years, making it more accessible for Kentuckians to vote, including offering three additional days leading up to an election day for early voting.

Despite these efforts, voter turnout in the recent general election was nearly 8.7 percent lower than four years ago.

In the 2023 general election, 1,326,441 Kentuckians voted compared with 1,452,616 in 2019, according to the state board of elections.

“I think what we see among voters is election fatigue,” McDaniel said. “There have been heated and contentious elections almost every year. We just finished a gubernatorial election where spending exceeded $44 million, resulting in endless campaign ads online, on our televisions and the radio, nonstop mailers in our mailboxes and even calls and text messages. In 2024, we will head right back into a presidential primary and general election. Giving voters a break from politics would be beneficial, especially as we continue to see increasing polarization.

“I encourage support of Senate Bill 10 in the Kentucky General Assembly and would also encourage support among Kentucky voters should it be placed on their 2024 election ballot,” he said.

Under McDaniel’s proposed amendment, if supported by a majority of Kentucky voters, elections for statewide offices would still occur every four and begin after the November 2027 election.

If passed by the Senate and the House, the amendment would be submitted to Kentucky voters for ratification or rejection on the 2024 election ballot.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.