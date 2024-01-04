Application for current BGPD recruiting class closes next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The application to apply and hiring process for Recruitment Class 7 of BGPD’s Law Enforcement Academy will be closing next week on Jan. 10.

The deadline is specifically for those who want to become police officers.

After applying, the applicants will go through a series of pre-employment tests that include a state-mandated physical fitness test, a psychological evaluation, and a general intelligence assessment.

While classes don’t officially start till April 22, for class 7, Recruiting Officer Brad Hogue said the early deadline is for all the tests that are done, as well as background checks, and additional interviews.

“We look for people with good character. We look for people that want to give back to the community, have a servant’s heart, and want to go out and make a positive difference in their community and also to better themselves and those around them,” Hogue said.

He added that the Bowling Green area is a great place for someone who is just starting their career in law enforcement because it is small enough that you get to know the people you serve and make lifelong friends.

“This is a great community to serve and to go out and be a part of,” Hogue said. “There are all kinds of ways to develop yourself. Within our department, we have multiple special assignments and we send our people to the best training available.”

The deadline to apply for Class 7 is Wednesday, Jan. 10. You can apply online at joinbgky.org/police.

