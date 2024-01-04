Beshear talks economy, education and healthcare in State of the Commonwealth address

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his second State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday evening, detailing the successes of Kentucky’s past and his hopes for the future.

Beshear began the address boasting about how the commonwealth has pushed politics aside and is stronger than ever.

“How we dealt with these historic challenges wasn’t red or blue, it wasn’t ‘R’ or ‘D’,” Beshear said. “It was just us, Team Kentucky, where everybody matters.”

Beshear went on to detail what he referred to as the commonwealth’s best four-year economic period historically, with more $28.7 billion secured and over 51 thousand jobs created.

“Because economic development is a team sport, it takes both the executive and the legislative branches along with so many hard-working local officials and business leaders,” Beshear said. “Because of our work, because of all of our work, the eyes of the world are on Kentucky and what we are doing.”

From there it was on to a favorite topic for Beshear: education. The governor reiterated a need for better pay for public educators, doubling down on his promise of an 11% raise.

“The Republican governor of Tennessee signed a bill last year to provide their teachers the largest pay raise in their state’s history, and Indiana is looking to do the same,” Beshear said. “That’s our competition, not each other. We can choose to beat Indiana or beat up on each other.”

Beshear also discussed healthcare in the state, commending the commonwealth’s efforts towards addiction recovery and healthcare access with Kynect, capping insulin prices and opening the first hospital in west Louisville in 150 years.

“We cannot move forward together until all of our people have access to quality, affordable health care in their own community,” Beshear said. “No one should have to drive two hours or take multiple buses just to see their doctor.”

Beshear also discussed infrastructure changes, saying the state is having its “Eisenhower moment,” commended law enforcement and first responders, and promised to help build a “better world for our fellow Kentuckians.”

