General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last year, the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly plant attracted 30,000 visitors with tours, bringing fans and enthusiasts from all over the globe to see what goes into making luxury sports cars.

However, starting Feb. 5, plant tours are being suspended due to manufacturing advancements, according to the National Corvette Museum website.

“There comes a season where it’s time for us to continue to focus internally a little bit and to advance our manufacturing, such that we can continue to produce award-winning supercars right here in Bowling Green,” said Plant Manager of Bowling Green Assembly, Ray Theriault.

It has not been released what the manufacturing advancements entail, but the closure is only temporary.

“We really enjoy having the public in Bowling Green assembly,” Theriault said. “We really enjoy having enthusiasts and our customers here because it is a win-win for both. We get a ton of joy and happiness from having the customers in, so we’re anxious to take care of what we need to take care of and then we’ll open back up for tours.”

Currently, there is no set date for the tours to open back up again. For more information on tours, go to the National Corvette Museum website.

