General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant

Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.(Presley Allen)
By Presley Allen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last year, the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly plant attracted 30,000 visitors with tours, bringing fans and enthusiasts from all over the globe to see what goes into making luxury sports cars.

However, starting Feb. 5, plant tours are being suspended due to manufacturing advancements, according to the National Corvette Museum website.

“There comes a season where it’s time for us to continue to focus internally a little bit and to advance our manufacturing, such that we can continue to produce award-winning supercars right here in Bowling Green,” said Plant Manager of Bowling Green Assembly, Ray Theriault.

It has not been released what the manufacturing advancements entail, but the closure is only temporary.

“We really enjoy having the public in Bowling Green assembly,” Theriault said. “We really enjoy having enthusiasts and our customers here because it is a win-win for both. We get a ton of joy and happiness from having the customers in, so we’re anxious to take care of what we need to take care of and then we’ll open back up for tours.”

Currently, there is no set date for the tours to open back up again. For more information on tours, go to the National Corvette Museum website.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, was arrested for murder after he allegedly shot...
Argument ensued before deadly Morgantown Road shooting, records say
Darrius Wickware was murdered early Saturday morning at Brookwood Mobile Home Park.
Darrius ‘Bubba’ Wickware remembered by family after weekend murder
Med Center Health announced the center's first baby born in 2024.
Med Center Health celebrates birth of ‘Baby New Year’
The three were taken to the Ohio County Detention Center
Three charged with drug possession after Ohio County traffic stop
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan....
Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years

Latest News

The number of suicides in the county increased from 13 in 2021 to 26 in 2023.
Warren County Coroner’s Office releases annual report, shows suicide rates on the rise
Nationwide, suicide rates are on the rise with almost 50,000 individuals taking their own...
Warren County Coroner’s Office releases annual report, shows suicide rates on the rise
The Logan County High School athletic department will be collecting items to benefit DCBS and...
Logan County Athletic Dept. holding Donation Drive Friday
Two of the scholarships are provided through the county.
Logan Co conservation districts offering scholarships to Logan Co students