Cave Country Trails name 2023 Trail User of the Year

Warren Curtis, and his four-legged friend, Louie, were the winners of the 2023 Trail User of...
Warren Curtis, and his four-legged friend, Louie, were the winners of the 2023 Trail User of the Year and Pup of the Year.(Davis Wells)
By Davis Wells
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave Country Trails recognized Warren Curtis and his four-legged friend, Louie, as Trail User of the Year and Pup of the Year.

After spending 30 years in the military, Curtis started kayaking after he retired 15 years ago.

Louie came along in 2019 as a present for Curtis’ wife however, he quickly grew close to Curtis as he was preparing to head out on the water.

“I took him out his first time probably about April of 2020. We went over on Shanty Hollow Lake and a canoe,” he said. “He seemed to enjoy it. He just sat up on the seat and was good with it. He’s been paddling with me ever since.”

Louie had ventured into unknown river sections with Curtis to find the safest routes for the kayaking groups they were a part of.

He was also the first dog to experience the rapids on Green River at the previous Lock 6 Site, inspiring his friends to name them the Louie Rapids.

Together they have logged over 1,000 miles of kayaking in just 2021 with more trips expected in the future.

