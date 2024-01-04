Courthouse square back open in Muhlenberg Co.

Threat closes courthouse square in Muhlenberg Co.
Threat closes courthouse square in Muhlenberg Co.(Greenville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There were several fire, police, county and state officials at the Muhlenberg County Courthouse Thursday morning.

Officials say there was a possible threat, and the area was evacuated.

South Main Street was shut down from Hopkinsville Street to the Main Cross intersection including all side roads.

Officials say no threat was found, and the area is back open.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant
Officials found 35 grams of 35 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, numerous prescription pills,...
Two arrested after Edmonton drug investigation
Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, was arrested for murder after he allegedly shot...
Argument ensued before deadly Morgantown Road shooting, records say
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat
Nationwide, suicide rates are on the rise with almost 50,000 individuals taking their own...
Warren County Coroner’s Office releases annual report, shows suicide rates on the rise

Latest News

From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County
Daniel Cameron CEO
Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron becomes CEO of Nonprofit
ANTISEMITISM REPORT
Kentucky Jewish Council to release Anitsemitism Report Today
REPUBLICAN RESPONSE
State Republicans respond to Gov. Beshear's Budget Bill