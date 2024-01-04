Crown Verity to expand manufacturing operations in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Crown Verity USA Inc., a Canadian-owned grill and cookware maker, will expand its operation in Warren County with a $9.7 million investment, creating 73 jobs.

“Kentucky’s business-friendly ecosystem, prime location and access to resources make it an ideal destination for companies to locate, expand and thrive,” said Beshear. “The decision by Crown Verity’s leadership to not only expand here but also consolidate the company’s fabrication operation in Kentucky is a testament to their trust and belief in what this great state has to offer. I want to thank the company’s leaders and wish Crown Verity continued success in Bowling Green.”

The expansion will see Crown Verity increase its manufacturing capabilities and consolidate its fabrication operations to the Bowling Green location.

The project will expand the facility by 5,000 square feet, which will bring the total operational space of the building to 65,000 square feet and allow for additional equipment and workers.

“Crown Verity is excited to grow alongside the Bowling Green community. We are very appreciative of all the support from the state and local community,” said Andy Incitti, Crown Verity president. “Crown Verity started as a small distribution company, and now, over 32 years later, it’s grown to become one of the best outdoor grill manufacturers in the world, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition in Bowling Green.”

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said he looks forward to the company’s increased business and continued partnership with the community.

“We celebrate with Crown Verity on this new facility expansion. Crown Verity’s global footprint is seen right here in Bowling Green; we are proud to have them here and are excited for their continued investment and growth,” he said.

Warren County Judge/Executive Doug Gorman noted the positive impact the project will have on Bowling Green and the surrounding region.

“This expansion will have a great economic impact in Southcentral Kentucky,” he said. “We are grateful for businesses like Crown Verity that continue to invest in our community and our economy.”

For more information on Crown Verity, visit crownverity.com.

