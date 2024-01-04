Crown Verity to expand manufacturing operations in Bowling Green

By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Crown Verity USA Inc., a Canadian-owned grill and cookware maker, will expand its operation in Warren County with a $9.7 million investment, creating 73 jobs.

“Kentucky’s business-friendly ecosystem, prime location and access to resources make it an ideal destination for companies to locate, expand and thrive,” said Beshear. “The decision by Crown Verity’s leadership to not only expand here but also consolidate the company’s fabrication operation in Kentucky is a testament to their trust and belief in what this great state has to offer. I want to thank the company’s leaders and wish Crown Verity continued success in Bowling Green.”

The expansion will see Crown Verity increase its manufacturing capabilities and consolidate its fabrication operations to the Bowling Green location.

The project will expand the facility by 5,000 square feet, which will bring the total operational space of the building to 65,000 square feet and allow for additional equipment and workers.

“Crown Verity is excited to grow alongside the Bowling Green community. We are very appreciative of all the support from the state and local community,” said Andy Incitti, Crown Verity president. “Crown Verity started as a small distribution company, and now, over 32 years later, it’s grown to become one of the best outdoor grill manufacturers in the world, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition in Bowling Green.”

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said he looks forward to the company’s increased business and continued partnership with the community.

“We celebrate with Crown Verity on this new facility expansion. Crown Verity’s global footprint is seen right here in Bowling Green; we are proud to have them here and are excited for their continued investment and growth,” he said.

Warren County Judge/Executive Doug Gorman noted the positive impact the project will have on Bowling Green and the surrounding region.

“This expansion will have a great economic impact in Southcentral Kentucky,” he said. “We are grateful for businesses like Crown Verity that continue to invest in our community and our economy.”

For more information on Crown Verity, visit crownverity.com.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant
Officials found 35 grams of 35 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, numerous prescription pills,...
Two arrested after Edmonton drug investigation
Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, was arrested for murder after he allegedly shot...
Argument ensued before deadly Morgantown Road shooting, records say
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat
Nationwide, suicide rates are on the rise with almost 50,000 individuals taking their own...
Warren County Coroner’s Office releases annual report, shows suicide rates on the rise

Latest News

Metcalfe County High School students showed their love and support for two of their classmates...
Metcalfe County students hold prayer vigil for classmates injured in crash
Rep. Michael Meredith
Rep. Meredith files consumer protection legislation
From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County
Threat closes courthouse square in Muhlenberg Co.
Courthouse square back open in Muhlenberg Co.