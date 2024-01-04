FIRST ALERT: Two storm systems in the next week

By David Wolter
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Quiet weather expected through Friday.
  • Rain with some snow possible late Friday night into Saturday.
  • Rain and wind looking more likely Monday night into Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast is cold tonight. With mainly clear skies through much of the night that is going to allow lows to come down into the upper 20s. Clouds do increase on Friday, and thanks to a light southeasterly wind, high temperatures are likely to climb into the upper 40s.

The better chance for measurable snowfall on Saturday will be well to our north.
The better chance for measurable snowfall on Saturday will be well to our north.(David Wolter)

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Rain showers are expected late Friday night into Saturday. The “best” chance for measurable snow will be in northern parts of the state. If you are traveling from Louisville to Lexington or even Cincinnati, be aware that there could be some slick spots Saturday morning.

A tenth of an inch of snow is possible for northeastern parts of the viewing area.
A tenth of an inch of snow is possible for northeastern parts of the viewing area.(David Wolter)

For us in south-central Kentucky, we will have some snow mix with rain, especially northeast of Bowling Green, but little to no accumulation expected.

A stronger storm system next week is going to bring rain, wind and even some snow to the area.
A stronger storm system next week is going to bring rain, wind and even some snow to the area.(David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: After the weekend, we are keeping an eye on another storm system that is likely to bring rain and wind on Tuesday before possibly mixing with some wet snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant
Officials found 35 grams of 35 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, numerous prescription pills,...
Two arrested after Edmonton drug investigation
Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, was arrested for murder after he allegedly shot...
Argument ensued before deadly Morgantown Road shooting, records say
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat

Latest News

Showers expected this weekend
Showers expected this weekend!
Showers expected this weekend
Showers expected this weekend
Active weather early in the weekend, then another system brings rain and wind Monday night...
Watching 2 systems in the 7-day
It is another chilly night ahead, but we continue to look at rain and snow chances for the...
Active weather early in the weekend