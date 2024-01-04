FIRST ALERT: Two storm systems in the next week

Quiet weather expected through Friday.

Rain with some snow possible late Friday night into Saturday.

Rain and wind looking more likely Monday night into Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast is cold tonight. With mainly clear skies through much of the night that is going to allow lows to come down into the upper 20s. Clouds do increase on Friday, and thanks to a light southeasterly wind, high temperatures are likely to climb into the upper 40s.

The better chance for measurable snowfall on Saturday will be well to our north. (David Wolter)

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Rain showers are expected late Friday night into Saturday. The “best” chance for measurable snow will be in northern parts of the state. If you are traveling from Louisville to Lexington or even Cincinnati, be aware that there could be some slick spots Saturday morning.

A tenth of an inch of snow is possible for northeastern parts of the viewing area. (David Wolter)

For us in south-central Kentucky, we will have some snow mix with rain, especially northeast of Bowling Green, but little to no accumulation expected.

A stronger storm system next week is going to bring rain, wind and even some snow to the area. (David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: After the weekend, we are keeping an eye on another storm system that is likely to bring rain and wind on Tuesday before possibly mixing with some wet snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

