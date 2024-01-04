Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County

From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and Lashauna Wells(Hart County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Five people have been arrested after several stolen ATVs in Hart County were recovered.

Ryan Stinson, 22, of Horse Cave, was charged with receiving stolen property, engaging in organized crime, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana.

Richard Perry, 42, of Louisville, was charged with engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property and was served three outstanding warrants.

Travis Lee Shepherd, 32, of Cave City, was charged with engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and was served an outstanding warrant.

Jonathan Ray Nunn III, 27, of Horse Cave, was charged with engaging in organized crime, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Lashauna Wells, 39, of Bowling Green, was charged with receiving stolen property, engaging in organized crime, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, Hart County Sheriff’s deputies received information regarding thefts of several ATVs in the county that happened on Dec. 26, 2023.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police troopers located ATVs in two locations in the county, one on Eudora Road in Horse Cave and at a home on Rowletts Cave Springs Road.

All five were taken to the Hart County Jail where they remain as of Thursday morning.

Stinson is in jail with no bond and is set to appear in court on Friday.

Perry is in jail on a $29,750 combined cash bond with a court appearance set for Friday.

Shepherd is in jail on a $10,000 cash bond with a court date set for Friday.

Nunn is in jail on a $50,000 cash bond and is set to appear in court on Friday.

Wells is in jail with no bond and is set to appear in court on Friday.

