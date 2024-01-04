GFD responds to Columbia Avenue house fire

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 302 Columbia Avenue on Thursday morning.

The department responded to the fire at 10:39 a.m.

A crew vented the roof, and the interior crew located and extinguished the fire in the kitchen.

GFD personnel pulled drywall and ceilings to ensure the fire hadn’t spread.

The fire was determined to be accidental and was caused by something on the stove but was not determined whether it was human error or electrical.

The department was on the scene for an hour and a half.

No injuries were reported and the property was turned back over to the homeowner.

