Graves Gilbert Clinic receives court approval to avoid bankruptcy

The Graves-Gilbert Clinic.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A federal bankruptcy court has approved a reorganization plan from Graves Gilbert Clinic to avoid bankruptcy.

The multi-specialty physician practice filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2022 following a $21.3 million medical malpractice verdict. The verdict was in response to a 2014 complaint against Dr. Tage F. Haase and several medical organizations, including Graves-Gilbert Clinic.

Following an elective hernia surgery, Alice Lloyd claimed she developed complications, including becoming legally blind. A malpractice suit was filed in Warren Circuit Court.

“We will act on the lessons learned through this process and, going forward, how we can ensure high-value medical care,” said Michael D’Eramo, CEO.

The reorganization plan submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky includes plans for GGC to pay its vendors and establish a fund to be shared among those awarded money from the lawsuit.

“It is important we ensure there are no disruptions in patient care, and the exit plan approval provides that opportunity,” said Dr. Jerry Roy, president of Graves Gilbert Clinic.

Read the full order approving the plan here.

