Man arrested for kidnapping woman in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested Tuesday night after a woman was attacked, kidnapped and put in a car.

According to court documents, Christian County deputies were dispatched to Peach Street for a man holding the caller down on the ground, not letting her get up or leave.

The line eventually disconnected, and dispatch could not get the caller on the phone while deputies were en route.

Police then saw a black Camaro belonging to Welch with the victim in the passenger seat, and one of the deputies turned on their lights.

Welch continued to drive, ignoring the lights and sirens.

Court documents add Welch was switching lanes from left to right with vehicles on the roadway coming head on and in the same lane.

A PIT maneuver was used by deputies to stop Welch’s vehicle at the intersection of Greenville Road and E. 1st Street.

The vehicle ended up disabled, and both the victim and Welch were removed from the car.

The victim told police he pushed her down and held her on the ground against her will and disconnected her phone call to 911.

She also said Welch forced her into the vehicle and said he would not stop the car when she asked him to.

Welch was taken to the Christian County Jail, charged with kidnapping, assault, unlawful imprisonment and fleeing or evading police. His vehicle was towed.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.