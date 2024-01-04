Metcalfe County students hold prayer vigil for classmates injured in crash

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School students showed their love and support for two of their classmates injured in a crash over Christmas Break.

The FCA Club held the prayer vigil for Kali Mann and Tanner Acree.

Britt Young, a pastor and a bus driver for Metcalfe County Schools, spoke to the students.

Acree, who has been released from the hospital, attended the event and Mann’s family join the prayer vigil over FaceTime.

Many of those in attendance wore blue representing calmness, serenity, and peace as the two students continue to recover from their injuries.

The crash happened along Kentucky Route 90 near Summer Shade Cemetery in the Summer Shade community in December.

A westbound semi-truck lost control and crossed the center line of the roadway, causing a crash between a pickup truck and the semi-truck, according to police.

Shawn Cotales, 56, was identified as the driver of the semi.

He was not injured, according to KSP Trooper Jonathan Houk.

The school system said the two students were taken to a Nashville hospital.

