Metcalfe County students hold prayer vigil for classmates injured in crash

Metcalfe County High School students showed their love and support for two of their classmates...
Metcalfe County High School students showed their love and support for two of their classmates injured in a crash over Christmas Break.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School students showed their love and support for two of their classmates injured in a crash over Christmas Break.

The FCA Club held the prayer vigil for Kali Mann and Tanner Acree.

MCS: 2 students injured Thursday night in Summer Shade crash

Britt Young, a pastor and a bus driver for Metcalfe County Schools, spoke to the students.

Acree, who has been released from the hospital, attended the event and Mann’s family join the prayer vigil over FaceTime.

Many of those in attendance wore blue representing calmness, serenity, and peace as the two students continue to recover from their injuries.

The crash happened along Kentucky Route 90 near Summer Shade Cemetery in the Summer Shade community in December.

A westbound semi-truck lost control and crossed the center line of the roadway, causing a crash between a pickup truck and the semi-truck, according to police.

Shawn Cotales, 56, was identified as the driver of the semi.

He was not injured, according to KSP Trooper Jonathan Houk.

The school system said the two students were taken to a Nashville hospital.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tours will be suspended at the GM Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Plant starting Feb. 5.
General Motors Bowling Green Assembly suspends tours at Corvette plant
Officials found 35 grams of 35 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, numerous prescription pills,...
Two arrested after Edmonton drug investigation
Quinton "Q" LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, was arrested for murder after he allegedly shot...
Argument ensued before deadly Morgantown Road shooting, records say
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat
Nationwide, suicide rates are on the rise with almost 50,000 individuals taking their own...
Warren County Coroner’s Office releases annual report, shows suicide rates on the rise

Latest News

Rep. Michael Meredith
Rep. Meredith files consumer protection legislation
Crown Verity to expand manufacturing operations in Bowling Green
From left: Ryan Stinson, Richard Perry, Travis Lee Shepherd, Jonathan Ray Nunn III and...
Five arrested in ATV theft investigation in Hart County
Threat closes courthouse square in Muhlenberg Co.
Courthouse squares back open in W. Ky. after statewide email