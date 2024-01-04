One man arrested and charged after drug investigation

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, the Barren River Drug Task Force, Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, Edmonton Police Department, and KSP DESI West executed a search warrant at 507 S. Main St in Edmonton about a drug investigation.

Officials found 35 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, numerous prescription pills, scales, drug paraphernalia, and cash in the residents.

52-year-old Eric Bullington of Edmonton was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree-unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

30-year-old Shantelle Wireman was also at the residence and was arrested on a Probation Violation warrant by the Metcalfe Sheriff’s Office.

Bullington was lodged in the Barren County Correctional Center.

