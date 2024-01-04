One man arrested and charged after drug investigation

Officials found 35 grams of 35 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, numerous prescription pills, scales, drug paraphernalia, and cash in the residents.(Barren River Drug Task Force)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) -Today, the Barren River Drug Task Force, Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, Edmonton Police Department, and KSP DESI West executed a search warrant at 507 S. Main St in Edmonton about a drug investigation.

Officials found 35 grams of crystal meth, marijuana, numerous prescription pills, scales, drug paraphernalia, and cash in the residents.

52-year-old Eric Bullington of Edmonton was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree-unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

30-year-old Shantelle Wireman was also at the residence and was arrested on a Probation Violation warrant by the Metcalfe Sheriff’s Office.

Bullington was lodged in the Barren County Correctional Center.

