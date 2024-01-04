Patti Minter announces campaign for Bowling Green mayor

The current unofficial results project Minter as the winner with 69% to 31%.(Ana Medina)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, former State Rep. Patti Minter announced that she is running for mayor of Bowling Green.

Rep. Minter filed to become a candidate for mayor at the Warren County Courthouse. She was joined in support by the first woman to serve as mayor of Bowling Green, Patsy Sloan, and former Mayor Elaine Walker.

Walker and Sloan are also endorsing her campaign.

After filing to become a candidate, Rep. Minter released the following statement:

”Bowling Green deserves leaders who lift people up instead of leaving people out. That’s been my life’s work. And that’s why I’m running for mayor. Right now, our city is growing fast. But if we don’t start listening to our community, the people who live here will be left behind. More and more people already feel like they have been. I’m running for this job with experience as a mom, an educator, an advocate, and a two-term state representative. I’m not part of a good ol’ boys club, and I’m not in anyone’s pocket, but I do know people have the power. All we have to do is listen. I’m deeply honored to have the support of Mayor Sloan and Mayor Walker, and I look forward to listening to the people of Bowling Green about their hopes for our beautiful city.”

Former State Rep. Patti Minter

