Rep. Meredith files consumer protection legislation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - With the 2024 legislative session underway Representative Michael Meredith, R – Oakland, filed House Bill 88, legislation that outlaws “unregulated and unethical trade practices that prey on mortgage owners.”

“Within the last decade, new and existing homeowners alike have seen an influx of seemingly official mail delivered to their house that claims to be in their best interest financially,” Meredith said. “These solicitations turn out to be nothing more than spam, or ‘junk mail,’ aiming to sell services that are simply not needed. This legislation would outlaw these solicitations to ensure no consumer is being preyed upon by greedy companies posing as something they are not.”

HB 88 would prohibit any entity either pretending to be a bank or falsely claiming to be affiliated with a bank from doing so.

In another major issue being faced in the commonwealth, deceptive real estate agencies are using 40-year contract agreements to get the rights to list the property when the owner chooses to sell.

According to a release, if the seller lists with an agency other than the one they have signed with, the company can and will put a lien on the property.

This measure would also put an end to that practice and would make these infractions a direct violation of the law.

Meredith represents District 19, which includes Edmonson County and part of Warren County.

Copyright 2024 WBKO. All rights reserved.