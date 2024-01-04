Showers expected this weekend!

It’s not as cold this morning! Expect more sunshine as we transition to the afternoon.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds roll back in for Friday ahead of a frontal system.

Clouds roll back in for Friday ahead of a frontal system.

We’ll see widespread rain showers overnight through early Saturday. No big changes in the overall forecast as it still appears the “best” chance for snow will be in northern parts of the state.

NEXT WEEK: After the weekend, we are going to keep an eye on another storm system that is likely to bring rain and wind on Tuesday before possibly mixing with some wet snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

